Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Awesome home on quiet street!Freshly painted and very clean. Located only blocks from local school gives this home the ideal location. Beautiful vinyl wood floors greet you upon entry .Newer carpet in all bedrooms! Great floor plan has a split bedroom design. Master suite is oversize with two walk in closets, separate garden tub and shower, and dual sinks! Large backyard with covered patio perfect for enjoying the outdoors!Ready now.Wll not last long!