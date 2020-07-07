1100 E Georgian Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS A MUST SEE!! Spacious open floor plan with new laminate wood floors, NEW paint, NEW carpet, and decorative LED lighting. Completely updated large kitchen & breakfast area with new modern cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, pantry, and appliances. Nice size full renovation of both bathrooms and over-sized bedrooms. Notice the high end finishes with top of the line hardware & fixtures. Exterior boasts new gar,age door with new beautiful landscape in front. Perfect home for family entertaining.