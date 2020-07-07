All apartments in Saginaw
1100 E Georgian Road
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:19 AM

1100 E Georgian Road

1100 Georgian Road East · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Georgian Road East, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS IS A MUST SEE!! Spacious open floor plan with new laminate wood floors, NEW paint, NEW carpet, and decorative LED lighting. Completely updated large kitchen & breakfast area with new modern cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, pantry, and appliances. Nice size full renovation of both bathrooms and over-sized bedrooms. Notice the high end finishes with top of the line hardware & fixtures. Exterior boasts new gar,age door with new beautiful landscape in front. Perfect home for family entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 E Georgian Road have any available units?
1100 E Georgian Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1100 E Georgian Road have?
Some of 1100 E Georgian Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 E Georgian Road currently offering any rent specials?
1100 E Georgian Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 E Georgian Road pet-friendly?
No, 1100 E Georgian Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1100 E Georgian Road offer parking?
Yes, 1100 E Georgian Road offers parking.
Does 1100 E Georgian Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 E Georgian Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 E Georgian Road have a pool?
No, 1100 E Georgian Road does not have a pool.
Does 1100 E Georgian Road have accessible units?
No, 1100 E Georgian Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 E Georgian Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 E Georgian Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 E Georgian Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 E Georgian Road does not have units with air conditioning.

