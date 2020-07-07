All apartments in Saginaw
1074 Springhill Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1074 Springhill Dr

1074 Springhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1074 Springhill Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1074 Springhill Dr Available 04/01/19 - Move in Ready Doll house. 4 bedroom home in a split floor plan offers granite throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded flooring, an island and pantry in the kitchen, a garden master tub along with his and her closets, and a gorgeous gas started fireplace nestled between beautiful shelving in the living area. This home is close to the freeway, but nestled near a park and school. There is nothing behind this home except an open field area. New roof, solar screens, gas fixtures, a large living area that is open to the kitchen, and so much more. You won't be disappointed. Put this home on the list of homes you MUST see. Fridge to stay with acceptable offer.

(RLNE4751955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 Springhill Dr have any available units?
1074 Springhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1074 Springhill Dr have?
Some of 1074 Springhill Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 Springhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1074 Springhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 Springhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1074 Springhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1074 Springhill Dr offer parking?
No, 1074 Springhill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1074 Springhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 Springhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 Springhill Dr have a pool?
No, 1074 Springhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1074 Springhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1074 Springhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 Springhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1074 Springhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1074 Springhill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1074 Springhill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
