Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1074 Springhill Dr Available 04/01/19 - Move in Ready Doll house. 4 bedroom home in a split floor plan offers granite throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded flooring, an island and pantry in the kitchen, a garden master tub along with his and her closets, and a gorgeous gas started fireplace nestled between beautiful shelving in the living area. This home is close to the freeway, but nestled near a park and school. There is nothing behind this home except an open field area. New roof, solar screens, gas fixtures, a large living area that is open to the kitchen, and so much more. You won't be disappointed. Put this home on the list of homes you MUST see. Fridge to stay with acceptable offer.



(RLNE4751955)