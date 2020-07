Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This adorable and well taken care of property is ready for you. Lots of custom touches throughout. No Carpet. Located within walking distance of Willow Creek Park. Home features an open floor plan, lots of natural light. Eat in Kitchen. Large master bedroom with attached bonus room. Private backyard and fantastic deck are perfect for gatherings. Minutes away from shopping, schools, and City of Saginaw amenities.