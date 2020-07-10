All apartments in Saginaw
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
1052 Cottonbelt Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 1:30 PM

1052 Cottonbelt Drive

1052 Cottonbelt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1052 Cottonbelt Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f03e43c06a ----
Beautiful property inside and out. This home boasts neutral colors with wood floors in entry, tile in all wet areas. Large master retreat with separate shower and garden tub with his & her vanities and walk-in closets. Close to parks, schools, and green belt. To schedule a viewing, please contact the automated showing system (817) 241-2560 or call the office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,500

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
