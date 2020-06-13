155 Apartments for rent in Sachse, TX with balcony

Sachse: The town that started out with a land purchase by a 25-year-old man, and one that began growing when that man had to sell acres of land to cover the bond of a fleeing convict.

Though the story of Sachse's founder, William Sachse, losing land due to signing the bond of a convict who would eventually flee makes the town sound dangerous and exhilarating, the story of the town being founded around a cotton mill expresses its level of danger a bit more. Sachse, though it has a relatively dense population, actually is a quaint little city where people can sit back and relax. The city's website literally brags about the winner of the state's backhoe competition living there. Yeah, it's that kind of exciting. See more