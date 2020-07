Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking playground

Adorable home in Woodbridge Subdivision conveniently located across from the pond, walkways and playground. This home has 3 bedrooms with the master separate from the secondary bedrooms, 2 full baths, dining room, large kitchen with skylight, fireplace in family room and an air conditioned sun room overlooking the landscaped backyard. Close to schools, shopping and GB!