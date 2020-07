Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated inside & outside, Great Wylie School district only few mins from George Bush and Fire-wheel mall. Open floor plan with corner lot, plenty of parking. New Electric Range, New Dishwasher, New garbage disposal, Stainless steel refrigerator, new paint, nice size backyard with covered patio. Great community, come & see it.