All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 6905 Hillwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
6905 Hillwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6905 Hillwood Drive

6905 Hillwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6905 Hillwood Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Nice Home in sought after Woodbridge subdivision! Great Open Floor plan 4-bed rm, 2 baths with Tile & Engineer wood floor! Private Master Split bedrooms with a large walk-in master bedroom closet, KC with island, neutral paint, ceramic tile in Entry, KC & all bathrooms, Laundry & Hallway. Nice size private backyard with cover patio deck, the 8' Cedar fence with a board on board. Enjoy living within walking distance to 18 Hole PGA Golf Course and 7 miles of hike and bike trails. Community pools & playground parks, natural parks, jogging trails. Convenient location with supper Walmart, shopping centers and plenty of business shops nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6905 Hillwood Drive have any available units?
6905 Hillwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 6905 Hillwood Drive have?
Some of 6905 Hillwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6905 Hillwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Hillwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Hillwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6905 Hillwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 6905 Hillwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6905 Hillwood Drive offers parking.
Does 6905 Hillwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Hillwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Hillwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6905 Hillwood Drive has a pool.
Does 6905 Hillwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6905 Hillwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Hillwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6905 Hillwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6905 Hillwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6905 Hillwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District