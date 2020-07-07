6905 Hillwood Drive

Amenities

Nice Home in sought after Woodbridge subdivision! Great Open Floor plan 4-bed rm, 2 baths with Tile & Engineer wood floor! Private Master Split bedrooms with a large walk-in master bedroom closet, KC with island, neutral paint, ceramic tile in Entry, KC & all bathrooms, Laundry & Hallway. Nice size private backyard with cover patio deck, the 8' Cedar fence with a board on board. Enjoy living within walking distance to 18 Hole PGA Golf Course and 7 miles of hike and bike trails. Community pools & playground parks, natural parks, jogging trails. Convenient location with supper Walmart, shopping centers and plenty of business shops nearby!