6805 Longmeadow Drive

Enjoy this gorgeous one-story home located in Sachse featuring a living and entertainment space with fireplace. Bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, and beautifully designed back splash. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with an open patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!