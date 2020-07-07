All apartments in Sachse
6805 Longmeadow Drive
6805 Longmeadow Drive

6805 Longmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6805 Longmeadow Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this gorgeous one-story home located in Sachse featuring a living and entertainment space with fireplace. Bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, and beautifully designed back splash. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with an open patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 Longmeadow Drive have any available units?
6805 Longmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 6805 Longmeadow Drive have?
Some of 6805 Longmeadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 Longmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6805 Longmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 Longmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6805 Longmeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 6805 Longmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6805 Longmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 6805 Longmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 Longmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 Longmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 6805 Longmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6805 Longmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6805 Longmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 Longmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6805 Longmeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6805 Longmeadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6805 Longmeadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

