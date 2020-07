Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful one story, 4 bedroom home. The flowing floor plan, walk into the formal living & dining room. Kitchen has a breakfast bar & island with a beautiful potrack. Family room is open to the breakfast area & kitchen overlooking the backyard with a gas start fireplace. Master is split for privacy, spacious with an updated bath. Enjoy the amenities Woodbridge has to offer: Golf, 5 swimming pools, parks, playground, trails and more!!!