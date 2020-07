Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace game room microwave carpet

$1900 for 2495ft - Great price for this spacious house. Don't miss out this rare opportunity! Great floor plan, one large game room, master bedroom and 2 bedrooms all upstairs. Tile in all baths, master has double vanity. Separate shower- tub and walk in closets. No carpet, laminate, tiles installed in overall house. Kitchen is open to the formal dining. Huge fenced backyard to enjoy. 2 inch blinds throughout. Close to highway 190 and major highways.