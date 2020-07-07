3 Bedroom beautiful home in the Jackson Meadows Community. Home have all wood floor except wet areas with tiles. Home is located on cul de sac and is at walking distance to all schools. Security cameras installed and Tenant can use them for free. Just few minutes drive away from George Bush Hwy. Schedule your showing today! Won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5204 Smithfield Court have any available units?
5204 Smithfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 5204 Smithfield Court have?
Some of 5204 Smithfield Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 Smithfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Smithfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.