All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 5204 Smithfield Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
5204 Smithfield Court
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:44 PM

5204 Smithfield Court

5204 Smithfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5204 Smithfield Court, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom beautiful home in the Jackson Meadows Community. Home have all wood floor except wet areas with tiles. Home is located on cul de sac and is at walking distance to all schools. Security cameras installed and Tenant can use them for free. Just few minutes drive away from George Bush Hwy. Schedule your showing today! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Smithfield Court have any available units?
5204 Smithfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 5204 Smithfield Court have?
Some of 5204 Smithfield Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 Smithfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Smithfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Smithfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 5204 Smithfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 5204 Smithfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 5204 Smithfield Court offers parking.
Does 5204 Smithfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5204 Smithfield Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Smithfield Court have a pool?
No, 5204 Smithfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Smithfield Court have accessible units?
No, 5204 Smithfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Smithfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5204 Smithfield Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5204 Smithfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5204 Smithfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District