5204 Smithfield Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

3 Bedroom beautiful home in the Jackson Meadows Community. Home have all wood floor except wet areas with tiles. Home is located on cul de sac and is at walking distance to all schools. Security cameras installed and Tenant can use them for free. Just few minutes drive away from George Bush Hwy. Schedule your showing today! Won't last long!