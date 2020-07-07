All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 4424 Maple Shade Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
4424 Maple Shade Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:00 PM

4424 Maple Shade Avenue

4424 Maple Shade Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4424 Maple Shade Avenue, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home at a great rate. Spacious interior with large living room open to kitchen and office with double sided fireplace. Eat in kitchen with island, connects to front dining room perfect for entertaining guests or evening dinners. Oversized master in back of home, two bedrooms in front and side. New Fresh paint throughout the house. Laminate flooring in all 3 bedrooms and den, tiles in both bath (dining and kitchen are vinyl plank which is water proof). Open floor plan, split bedrooms, high ceiling living room, see through den, 2yr new AC. Close to Firewheel mall and George Bush. Walking distance to all grades schools

Future:
1. new sprinkler system
2. new lawn in spring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Maple Shade Avenue have any available units?
4424 Maple Shade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 4424 Maple Shade Avenue have?
Some of 4424 Maple Shade Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Maple Shade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Maple Shade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Maple Shade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4424 Maple Shade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 4424 Maple Shade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Maple Shade Avenue offers parking.
Does 4424 Maple Shade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Maple Shade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Maple Shade Avenue have a pool?
No, 4424 Maple Shade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Maple Shade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4424 Maple Shade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Maple Shade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Maple Shade Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4424 Maple Shade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4424 Maple Shade Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District