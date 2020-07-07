4424 Maple Shade Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home at a great rate. Spacious interior with large living room open to kitchen and office with double sided fireplace. Eat in kitchen with island, connects to front dining room perfect for entertaining guests or evening dinners. Oversized master in back of home, two bedrooms in front and side. New Fresh paint throughout the house. Laminate flooring in all 3 bedrooms and den, tiles in both bath (dining and kitchen are vinyl plank which is water proof). Open floor plan, split bedrooms, high ceiling living room, see through den, 2yr new AC. Close to Firewheel mall and George Bush. Walking distance to all grades schools



Future:

1. new sprinkler system

2. new lawn in spring.