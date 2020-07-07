All apartments in Sachse
4205 Martha Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4205 Martha Ave

4205 Martha Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4205 Martha Ave, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Immaculate Home in Sachse!! - Almost New Energy Star Certified home on a .25 acre corner lot. Beautiful interior with hardwood flooring in majority of first floor, open kitchen with granite countertops. Large center island with counter height bar seating. Master retreat with bay window seating area and spacious bath with granite. Home office downstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs and an oversized gameroom. 3rd garage pass-thru to extra parking in backyard. Perfect backyard for entertaining. A must see! Call to see today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4610387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Martha Ave have any available units?
4205 Martha Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 4205 Martha Ave have?
Some of 4205 Martha Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Martha Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Martha Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Martha Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Martha Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 4205 Martha Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4205 Martha Ave offers parking.
Does 4205 Martha Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 Martha Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Martha Ave have a pool?
No, 4205 Martha Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4205 Martha Ave have accessible units?
No, 4205 Martha Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Martha Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Martha Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 Martha Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 Martha Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

