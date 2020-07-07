4205 Martha Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities game room parking garage

Immaculate Home in Sachse!! - Almost New Energy Star Certified home on a .25 acre corner lot. Beautiful interior with hardwood flooring in majority of first floor, open kitchen with granite countertops. Large center island with counter height bar seating. Master retreat with bay window seating area and spacious bath with granite. Home office downstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs and an oversized gameroom. 3rd garage pass-thru to extra parking in backyard. Perfect backyard for entertaining. A must see! Call to see today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4610387)