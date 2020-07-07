All apartments in Sachse
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

4107 Lee Hutson Drive

4107 Lee Hutson Lane
Location

4107 Lee Hutson Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms home conveniently located on HYW 78, Bunker Hill- just minutes away from PGBT! Very close to Armstrong Elementary and Sachse High School. New paint, carpet, and cabinet stain just done under two years ago. Appliances and fixtures also updated. Lovely 1.5 story home with a beautiful skylight in kitchen which lights up the whole home! Two living rooms- second living room can be used as an office. Three huge bedrooms downstairs & a huge loft upstairs with full bathroom can be used as a 4th Bedroom, second Master bedroom, or game room. House for Sale option is also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Lee Hutson Drive have any available units?
4107 Lee Hutson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 4107 Lee Hutson Drive have?
Some of 4107 Lee Hutson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 Lee Hutson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Lee Hutson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Lee Hutson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4107 Lee Hutson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 4107 Lee Hutson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4107 Lee Hutson Drive offers parking.
Does 4107 Lee Hutson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Lee Hutson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Lee Hutson Drive have a pool?
No, 4107 Lee Hutson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Lee Hutson Drive have accessible units?
No, 4107 Lee Hutson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Lee Hutson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4107 Lee Hutson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4107 Lee Hutson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4107 Lee Hutson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

