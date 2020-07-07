4107 Lee Hutson Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms home conveniently located on HYW 78, Bunker Hill- just minutes away from PGBT! Very close to Armstrong Elementary and Sachse High School. New paint, carpet, and cabinet stain just done under two years ago. Appliances and fixtures also updated. Lovely 1.5 story home with a beautiful skylight in kitchen which lights up the whole home! Two living rooms- second living room can be used as an office. Three huge bedrooms downstairs & a huge loft upstairs with full bathroom can be used as a 4th Bedroom, second Master bedroom, or game room. House for Sale option is also available.