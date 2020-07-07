All apartments in Sachse
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:40 AM

3814 6th Street

3814 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3814 6th Street, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a single family home with 1,802 sq. ft, sits on a 9,749 sq. ft lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This property is complete with new carpet through out, two car garage and a large back yard. This property was built in 1984, it is well built and well maintained. Nearby schools include Sachse Christian Academy, Sachse High School and John W Armstrong Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are 5 Loaves Food Pantry, Hirut's INJERA Ethiopan Grocery and Kroger. Nearby resturants include The Tipsy Chicken, Pizza Hut and Sachse Ice House. The home near Salmon Park, Park Lake Park and Cornwall Lane Park. This address can also be written as 3814 6th Street, Sachse, Texas 75048. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 6th Street have any available units?
3814 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3814 6th Street have?
Some of 3814 6th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3814 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3814 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3814 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 3814 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3814 6th Street offers parking.
Does 3814 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 6th Street have a pool?
No, 3814 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3814 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 3814 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3814 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3814 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3814 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

