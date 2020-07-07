Amenities

This is a single family home with 1,802 sq. ft, sits on a 9,749 sq. ft lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This property is complete with new carpet through out, two car garage and a large back yard. This property was built in 1984, it is well built and well maintained. Nearby schools include Sachse Christian Academy, Sachse High School and John W Armstrong Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are 5 Loaves Food Pantry, Hirut's INJERA Ethiopan Grocery and Kroger. Nearby resturants include The Tipsy Chicken, Pizza Hut and Sachse Ice House. The home near Salmon Park, Park Lake Park and Cornwall Lane Park. This address can also be written as 3814 6th Street, Sachse, Texas 75048. A MUST SEE!