3708 7th St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b50b5706a ---- Great opportunity to live in Sachse & nearby all grade levels (Sachse High, Hudson Middle and Sewell or Armstrong Elementary) plus walking distance to city facilities including the library and future rec center. Freshly painted and No Carpet make for easy maintenance. Huge backyard with new Privacy Fence is perfect for hanging out or a football game. Walk into the entry & into the large family room that is centered around a brick fireplace. To the left are the hall the bath and bedrooms with the master off the back of the house. To the right is the breakfast area and kitchen. The home is near Salmon Park, Park Lake Park and Cornwall Lane Park. Fridge is included. $20 monthly FilterEasy Program Rqrd. 2 Car Garage Balcony/Patio Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Electric Range Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Pets Allowed