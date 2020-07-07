All apartments in Sachse
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3705 Rosewood Lane

3705 Rosewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Rosewood Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*This home opens into a large living area with a beautiful brick fireplace. Kitchen is adorned with custom oak cabinets, granite counters, under mount sink, an island, an eat-in kitchen, and all stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a counter top range, double ovens, built in microwave and a refrigerator. Bedrooms boast vaulted ceilings and carpet. Master features space and a private master bath with his and hers sinks, a garden tub, and separate shower.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Rosewood Lane have any available units?
3705 Rosewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3705 Rosewood Lane have?
Some of 3705 Rosewood Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Rosewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Rosewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Rosewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3705 Rosewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3705 Rosewood Lane offer parking?
No, 3705 Rosewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3705 Rosewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Rosewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Rosewood Lane have a pool?
No, 3705 Rosewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Rosewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3705 Rosewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Rosewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 Rosewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3705 Rosewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3705 Rosewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

