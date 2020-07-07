3705 Rosewood Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*This home opens into a large living area with a beautiful brick fireplace. Kitchen is adorned with custom oak cabinets, granite counters, under mount sink, an island, an eat-in kitchen, and all stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a counter top range, double ovens, built in microwave and a refrigerator. Bedrooms boast vaulted ceilings and carpet. Master features space and a private master bath with his and hers sinks, a garden tub, and separate shower.

Contact us to schedule a showing.