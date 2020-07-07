3705 Rosewood Lane

Amenities
This home opens into a large living area with a beautiful brick fireplace. Kitchen is adorned with custom oak cabinets, granite counters, under mount sink, an island, an eat-in kitchen, and all stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a counter top range, double ovens, built in microwave and a refrigerator. Bedrooms boast vaulted ceilings and carpet. Master features space and a private master bath with his and hers sinks, a garden tub, and separate shower.
