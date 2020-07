Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lease price included brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer. Beautiful single story home with completely remodel such as updated bathrooms, fresh new paint, new tile floor thru out the house . Update kitchen with brand new granite counter, new SS appliances and new fixture. . Oversize yard with cover porch . Home is walking distance to all 3 schools, 3 min to Highway 190.