Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
3302 Sewell Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:47 PM

3302 Sewell Drive

3302 Sewell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3302 Sewell Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This quaint home has an absolute lush curb appeal with palm trees, fan palms and great landscaping. Upon entry, enjoy the open formal living and dining area with wood floors. A second living area includes wood floors and a fireplace. The light and bright kitchen opens to the breakfast room and has an island. The master has a walk in closet, separate shower and bath, and dual sinks. Don't miss the backyard that also has a tropical feel with trails, willow trees and a deck for entertaining.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Sewell Drive have any available units?
3302 Sewell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3302 Sewell Drive have?
Some of 3302 Sewell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Sewell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Sewell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Sewell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 Sewell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3302 Sewell Drive offer parking?
No, 3302 Sewell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3302 Sewell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Sewell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Sewell Drive have a pool?
No, 3302 Sewell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Sewell Drive have accessible units?
No, 3302 Sewell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Sewell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Sewell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 Sewell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 Sewell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

