3302 Sewell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This quaint home has an absolute lush curb appeal with palm trees, fan palms and great landscaping. Upon entry, enjoy the open formal living and dining area with wood floors. A second living area includes wood floors and a fireplace. The light and bright kitchen opens to the breakfast room and has an island. The master has a walk in closet, separate shower and bath, and dual sinks. Don't miss the backyard that also has a tropical feel with trails, willow trees and a deck for entertaining.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.