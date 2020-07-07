2721 Herring Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED and REMODELED! Cozy 3-2-2 with 3-yr. roof, new gutters, NO LEAKS! Freshly painted, new top quality carpet throughout. Easy-care tile flooring. Kitchen has new gas stove with griddle, new microwave, dishwasher, disposal and 2-door FRIG.! Delicate fashion-style counter tops. Moved bathroom walls to enlarge master bath. 5-blade ceiling fans in all rooms. New light fixtures and faucets. All windows have 2.5 faux wood blinds. New 6' wood fence on rear prop line, 2 security front gates. Large 2-car garage with room for work bench. Renters insurance is required. WANT TO REDUCE YOUR HOUSE PAYMEMTS? THE ANSWER: STAY LONGER THAN A YEAR AND SAVE $25 EVERY MONTH!