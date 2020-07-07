All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 2721 Herring Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
2721 Herring Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2721 Herring Circle

2721 Herring Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2721 Herring Circle, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED and REMODELED! Cozy 3-2-2 with 3-yr. roof, new gutters, NO LEAKS! Freshly painted, new top quality carpet throughout. Easy-care tile flooring. Kitchen has new gas stove with griddle, new microwave, dishwasher, disposal and 2-door FRIG.! Delicate fashion-style counter tops. Moved bathroom walls to enlarge master bath. 5-blade ceiling fans in all rooms. New light fixtures and faucets. All windows have 2.5 faux wood blinds. New 6' wood fence on rear prop line, 2 security front gates. Large 2-car garage with room for work bench. Renters insurance is required. WANT TO REDUCE YOUR HOUSE PAYMEMTS? THE ANSWER: STAY LONGER THAN A YEAR AND SAVE $25 EVERY MONTH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Herring Circle have any available units?
2721 Herring Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 2721 Herring Circle have?
Some of 2721 Herring Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Herring Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Herring Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Herring Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Herring Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 2721 Herring Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Herring Circle offers parking.
Does 2721 Herring Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Herring Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Herring Circle have a pool?
No, 2721 Herring Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Herring Circle have accessible units?
No, 2721 Herring Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Herring Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Herring Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 Herring Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 Herring Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District