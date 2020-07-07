All apartments in Sachse
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:20 AM

2707 Wrangler Lane

2707 Wrangler Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Wrangler Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing home located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and major highway access. Gorgeous newer wood flooring, designer paint colors, open floor plan. Large master retreat with duel sinks and walk in closets. Spacious secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. The kitchen is open to the large living area and offers stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. The backyard is perfect for gatherings with an extended patio and pergola and backs up to a green belt. Minimum 2 year lease required. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Please apply at Go4Rent.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Wrangler Lane have any available units?
2707 Wrangler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 2707 Wrangler Lane have?
Some of 2707 Wrangler Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Wrangler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Wrangler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Wrangler Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 Wrangler Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2707 Wrangler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Wrangler Lane offers parking.
Does 2707 Wrangler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Wrangler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Wrangler Lane have a pool?
No, 2707 Wrangler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Wrangler Lane have accessible units?
No, 2707 Wrangler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Wrangler Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Wrangler Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Wrangler Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 Wrangler Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

