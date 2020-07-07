2707 Wrangler Lane

Amenities
Amazing home located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and major highway access. Gorgeous newer wood flooring, designer paint colors, open floor plan. Large master retreat with duel sinks and walk in closets. Spacious secondary bedrooms with walk in closets. The kitchen is open to the large living area and offers stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. The backyard is perfect for gatherings with an extended patio and pergola and backs up to a green belt. Minimum 2 year lease required. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Please apply at Go4Rent.com