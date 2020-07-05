All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4500 Southridge

4500 Southridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Southridge Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
New Rowlett Apartments Move In Ready! Live in the historic area of Downtown Rowlett just off Main Street, Village of Rowlett combines a desirable location and high-end amenities for the best in luxury living. Choose between a variety of unique live-work studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans that are sure to fit any lifestyle. Each unit features designer interior finishes, like granite countertops and upscale lighting fixtures, that make modern living possible with wood-style flooring throughout living spaces, tile kitchen backsplashes, tub surrounds, and private yards or patios for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Southridge have any available units?
4500 Southridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 4500 Southridge have?
Some of 4500 Southridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Southridge currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Southridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Southridge pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Southridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 4500 Southridge offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Southridge offers parking.
Does 4500 Southridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Southridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Southridge have a pool?
Yes, 4500 Southridge has a pool.
Does 4500 Southridge have accessible units?
No, 4500 Southridge does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Southridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Southridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 Southridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 Southridge does not have units with air conditioning.

