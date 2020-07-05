2113 Rockbluff Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in the desirable area of Rowlett is ready for new residents! Fall in love with this beautifully landscaped homesite waiting for you to add your touches! Enjoy entertaining in your open concept living plan with a cozy fireplace and a gourmet applianced kitchen which includes a breakfast bar, granite counters and large breakfast/dining area overlooking the spacious covered patio with a fenced-in backyard. The spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath, both with vaulted celings plus 2 more bedrooms and a guest bath on the main complete this beautiful home. The 2 car garage is accessible through the alleyway. Come by today to view. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: SACHSE HIGH SCHOOL



Middle school: HUDSON MIDDLE SCHOOL



Elementary school: SEWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.