2113 Rockbluff Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:52 PM

2113 Rockbluff Drive

2113 Rockbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Rockbluff Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in the desirable area of Rowlett is ready for new residents! Fall in love with this beautifully landscaped homesite waiting for you to add your touches! Enjoy entertaining in your open concept living plan with a cozy fireplace and a gourmet applianced kitchen which includes a breakfast bar, granite counters and large breakfast/dining area overlooking the spacious covered patio with a fenced-in backyard. The spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath, both with vaulted celings plus 2 more bedrooms and a guest bath on the main complete this beautiful home. The 2 car garage is accessible through the alleyway. Come by today to view. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: SACHSE HIGH SCHOOL

Middle school: HUDSON MIDDLE SCHOOL

Elementary school: SEWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Rockbluff Drive have any available units?
2113 Rockbluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2113 Rockbluff Drive have?
Some of 2113 Rockbluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Rockbluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Rockbluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Rockbluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Rockbluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 2113 Rockbluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Rockbluff Drive offers parking.
Does 2113 Rockbluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Rockbluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Rockbluff Drive have a pool?
No, 2113 Rockbluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Rockbluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 2113 Rockbluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Rockbluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Rockbluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Rockbluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 Rockbluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

