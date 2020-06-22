All apartments in Rowlett
106 Cedar View Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:39 PM

106 Cedar View Drive

106 Cedar View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

106 Cedar View Dr, Rowlett, TX 75087

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedrm, 3 bath in established neighborhood. Family room with large custom stone fireplace and view of oversized, fenced backyard. Kitchen with center island adjacent to breakfast area with built-in hutch. Large master and master bath with walk-in closet, double vanities, and separate shower. Nice floor plan for growing family! No pit bulls or pit mixes or aggressive breeds. Apply online bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Pay $50 app fee per adult online.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Cedar View Drive have any available units?
106 Cedar View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 106 Cedar View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Cedar View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Cedar View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Cedar View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 106 Cedar View Drive offer parking?
No, 106 Cedar View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 106 Cedar View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Cedar View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Cedar View Drive have a pool?
No, 106 Cedar View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 Cedar View Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Cedar View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Cedar View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Cedar View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Cedar View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Cedar View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

