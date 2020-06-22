106 Cedar View Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedrm, 3 bath in established neighborhood. Family room with large custom stone fireplace and view of oversized, fenced backyard. Kitchen with center island adjacent to breakfast area with built-in hutch. Large master and master bath with walk-in closet, double vanities, and separate shower. Nice floor plan for growing family! No pit bulls or pit mixes or aggressive breeds. Apply online bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Pay $50 app fee per adult online.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.