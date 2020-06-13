/
accessible apartments
11 Accessible Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
16 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:40am
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
$
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
74 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$885
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
30 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Trails
8 Units Available
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
803 sqft
Sparkling pool with sun deck, grills for poolside cook-outs. Double-gated grassy bark park. Comfortable homes with nine-foot ceilings, tile flooring, and washer/dryer connections. Walk to Audubon Park.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
954 sqft
At The Hills of Palos Verdes, we are committed to providing our residents with a neighborly community equipped with exceptional amenities. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes feature woodburning fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Crystal
1 Unit Available
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new apartment at Lake Meadows Apartments. Residents can easily connect with a number of points of interest in the surrounding area. Choose between 1 to 2 bedroom floorplans and then swing by for a time to see the community up-close.
