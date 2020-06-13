/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:14 AM
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Caruth Lake
9 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1250 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
Results within 1 mile of Rockwall
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
243 Thatcher Drive
243 Thatcher Drive, Fate, TX
Welcome to this beautiful home built by Lennar Homes! It features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, an oversized yard, open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and as a bonus, it includes the refrigerator.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
188 Baldwin Drive
188 Baldwin Drive, Fate, TX
Rockwall ISD in CHAMBERLAIN CROSSING community!!! Beautiful home has 4 bed 3 full & 1 half bath plus a study. Hardwood entry and hall lead to a large family room.
Results within 5 miles of Rockwall
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
126 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
$
30 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
$
17 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
17 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
44 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1410 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
27 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1591 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Loganwood Drive
901 Loganwood Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1373 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8277 Private Road 5397
8277 Private Road 5397, Collin County, TX
Wow!!! This exceptional home on about 3 acres with open concept floorplan, stunning pool and huge barn that has been completely updated all throughout. Granite & stainless kitchen island with walk-in butlers pantry. Split bedrooms with a gameroom.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Rosemary Drive
505 Rosemary Drive, Royse City, TX
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,106 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Fireberry Drive
405 Fireberry Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,950 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
104 Waxberry Drive
104 Waxberry Dr, Rockwall County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1751 sqft
Spring Meadow in Royse City (Fate). 3BR, 2BA + Tray Ceilings + Fireplace + Patio + Kitchen Island + Smart Home - 1751 sq. ft.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
227 Citrus Drive
227 Citrus Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1634 sqft
welcome home to this open-concept, modernize, move-in ready, like-new, single story home with a gourmet, galley kitchen that overlooks the family room and dining room for easy entertainment.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
311 Sugarberry Lane
311 Sugarberry Lane, Fate, TX
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
516 La Grange Drive
516 La Grange Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom Home with Beautiful Stone Fireplace & Spacious Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, Jacuzzi tub, energy start home, rediant barrier, ceiling
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
322 Kerens St
322 Kerens Street, Nevada, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1268 sqft
*******Available for immediate move in.****** Seeking a home with an option to purchase? This home is offered for lease or sale.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
522 Laurel Ln
522 Laurel Lane, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1849 sqft
Beautiful home close to restaurants and great shopping. Just minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard. The home is complete with nice kitchen appliances. Three-bedroom, two bathrooms with a two-car garage. Rental Terms: $49 App Fee Per Adult.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
909 Meadowdale Drive
909 Meadowdale Drive, Royse City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1612 sqft
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Rockwall
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
31 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Similar Pages
Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRockwall 3 BedroomsRockwall Accessible Apartments
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Apartments with GarageRockwall Apartments with GymRockwall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRockwall Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX