All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like 4537 Wilderness Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
4537 Wilderness Pass
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 PM

4537 Wilderness Pass

4537 Wilderness Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4537 Wilderness Pass, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lake View property on Green Belt awaits you to start enjoying many relaxing evenings on your back patio. SS appliances, island kitchen, granite counter tops, and a cozy floor plan. Garage is AC & Heat insulated.Community is golf cart friendly, many lakes for catch and release fishing, walking and biking trails, 2 community pools and playgrounds, easy access to major highways, close to schools, and Historical Town of Roanoke The Unique Dining Capital of Texas.
$500 pet deposit per pet. Pet deposit is refundable depending on any damage.

P

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 Wilderness Pass have any available units?
4537 Wilderness Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 4537 Wilderness Pass have?
Some of 4537 Wilderness Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 Wilderness Pass currently offering any rent specials?
4537 Wilderness Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 Wilderness Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 4537 Wilderness Pass is pet friendly.
Does 4537 Wilderness Pass offer parking?
Yes, 4537 Wilderness Pass offers parking.
Does 4537 Wilderness Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4537 Wilderness Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 Wilderness Pass have a pool?
Yes, 4537 Wilderness Pass has a pool.
Does 4537 Wilderness Pass have accessible units?
No, 4537 Wilderness Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 Wilderness Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4537 Wilderness Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 4537 Wilderness Pass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4537 Wilderness Pass has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy
Roanoke, TX 76262
Watermark
150 Parish Ln
Roanoke, TX 76262

Similar Pages

Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 Bedrooms
Roanoke Apartments with BalconyRoanoke Apartments with Parking
Roanoke Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District