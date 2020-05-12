4537 Wilderness Pass

Amenities
Lake View property on Green Belt awaits you to start enjoying many relaxing evenings on your back patio. SS appliances, island kitchen, granite counter tops, and a cozy floor plan. Garage is AC & Heat insulated.Community is golf cart friendly, many lakes for catch and release fishing, walking and biking trails, 2 community pools and playgrounds, easy access to major highways, close to schools, and Historical Town of Roanoke The Unique Dining Capital of Texas.
$500 pet deposit per pet. Pet deposit is refundable depending on any damage.
