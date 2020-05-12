4537 Wilderness Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Lake View property on Green Belt awaits you to start enjoying many relaxing evenings on your back patio. SS appliances, island kitchen, granite counter tops, and a cozy floor plan. Garage is AC & Heat insulated.Community is golf cart friendly, many lakes for catch and release fishing, walking and biking trails, 2 community pools and playgrounds, easy access to major highways, close to schools, and Historical Town of Roanoke The Unique Dining Capital of Texas.

$500 pet deposit per pet. Pet deposit is refundable depending on any damage.



