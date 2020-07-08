All apartments in Roanoke
453 Bristol St.

453 Bristol Street · No Longer Available
Location

453 Bristol Street, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
453 Bristol St. Available 07/25/19 Beautiful 1 Story Home in Roanoke off 114 in Briarwyck - Community Pool. This home has 2 living areas plus a game room and 2 dining areas. Kitchen counters are granite There is some real wood flooring, ceramic and updated carpet. One of the living areas has a fireplace Yard is fenced and has a covered patio. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
Pets: 2 max. $500 pet deposit per pet and half refundable. $25 pet rent per month, not per pet. Home has gas and electric.

Tenant needs to break lease and plans on moving 7-19th but will show most any time. Call for appt.

(RLNE4304457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Bristol St. have any available units?
453 Bristol St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 453 Bristol St. have?
Some of 453 Bristol St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Bristol St. currently offering any rent specials?
453 Bristol St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Bristol St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 Bristol St. is pet friendly.
Does 453 Bristol St. offer parking?
No, 453 Bristol St. does not offer parking.
Does 453 Bristol St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Bristol St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Bristol St. have a pool?
Yes, 453 Bristol St. has a pool.
Does 453 Bristol St. have accessible units?
No, 453 Bristol St. does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Bristol St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Bristol St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Bristol St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Bristol St. does not have units with air conditioning.

