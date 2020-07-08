Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

453 Bristol St. Available 07/25/19 Beautiful 1 Story Home in Roanoke off 114 in Briarwyck - Community Pool. This home has 2 living areas plus a game room and 2 dining areas. Kitchen counters are granite There is some real wood flooring, ceramic and updated carpet. One of the living areas has a fireplace Yard is fenced and has a covered patio. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

Pets: 2 max. $500 pet deposit per pet and half refundable. $25 pet rent per month, not per pet. Home has gas and electric.



Tenant needs to break lease and plans on moving 7-19th but will show most any time. Call for appt.



(RLNE4304457)