451 Bristol Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage media room

Spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath home on large corner lot in Briarwyck! Open entry with beautiful staircase! Formal dining & formal living (which could be used as study). Beautiful details like wood floors & crown molding. Spacious kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, large center island, granite counters, SS appliances & work station! Family room open to the kitchen with corner fireplace. Master bedroom offers a sitting area & door to patio, & the bath is spacious with double sinks & walk-in closet! Upstairs has 3 generous bedrooms & 2 full baths! HUGE media room with tiered floors, game room with balcony overlooking the private yard, & bonus space! Comes complete with pool table! Covered patio & BIG yard! NWISD!