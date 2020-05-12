427 Brighton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 4-2-2 in Roanoke, NW ISD! Beautiful wood-look flooring, spacious layout, arched doorways, granite countertops, community amenities and so much more! Entry opens to a lovely Formal dining with cathedral ceilings and decorative chandelier. The 19x19 family rooms has a corner fireplace, loads of natural light and extends to the kitchen for great entertaining! Chefs kitchen has a center island, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry, eat-in dining and buffet cabinets for extra storage. Split bedrooms offer a private master with 2 walk-in closets, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms, covered porch, a 12x7 covered patio, sprinkler system, communities pool, parks, playground and more!