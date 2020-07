Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful property in the heart of Roanoke! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with large closets and a fireplace. Split concept. Open floor plan. Bonus Room can be used as a Formal Dining Room or Study. New wood-tile flooring and paint. Move-in ready! Walking distance to Hawaiian Falls waterpark, City Park and just minutes from Schools and Historic Downtown Roanoke! Close proximity to shopping, entertainment and major roadways. Northwest ISD!!!