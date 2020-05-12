All apartments in Roanoke
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:43 AM

404 River Ridge Rd

404 River Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

404 River Ridge Road, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b18ca45054 ---- Ready to move-in rental property with 3 bed rooms and 2 baths on a nice lot of 5700 sq ft in a quiet neighborhood of Meadows of Roanoke in Northwest ISD and less than 1/2 mile to the Hawaiian Falls Water Park. Well maintained home close to 35E & 114 and near to loads of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Open floor-plan offers spacious living with gas-log fireplace. Updated kitchen has granite counter-tops, tiled backsplash, and 18 inches tiled floors. Updates also includes hardwood flooring in dining, living and entry. All baths tiled with separate shower and tub in Master. Very quiet neighborhood and walk-able to city park and skating park. MUST SEE! To schedule showing please call 214-836-0233

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 River Ridge Rd have any available units?
404 River Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 404 River Ridge Rd have?
Some of 404 River Ridge Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 River Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
404 River Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 River Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 404 River Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 404 River Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 404 River Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 404 River Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 River Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 River Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 404 River Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 404 River Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 404 River Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 404 River Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 River Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 River Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 404 River Ridge Rd has units with air conditioning.

