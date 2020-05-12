404 River Ridge Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b18ca45054 ---- Ready to move-in rental property with 3 bed rooms and 2 baths on a nice lot of 5700 sq ft in a quiet neighborhood of Meadows of Roanoke in Northwest ISD and less than 1/2 mile to the Hawaiian Falls Water Park. Well maintained home close to 35E & 114 and near to loads of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Open floor-plan offers spacious living with gas-log fireplace. Updated kitchen has granite counter-tops, tiled backsplash, and 18 inches tiled floors. Updates also includes hardwood flooring in dining, living and entry. All baths tiled with separate shower and tub in Master. Very quiet neighborhood and walk-able to city park and skating park. MUST SEE! To schedule showing please call 214-836-0233