Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 3 bdrm 1 story hone in much sought after school district. laminate wood floors and tile throughout the home. Large master on one side with sep sinks and dual walk in closets. The other side of the home hosts 2 good size bedrooms with nice size closets. Huge backyard with nice covered patio. Walking distance to elementary, middle & high school ! owner will allow 1 pet and pets approved on case by case basis.