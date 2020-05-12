Amenities

329 Oxford Ct. Available 04/05/19 Beautiful Home in Roanoke- No showings until 4-2. - Corner lot home with updated inside paint and vinyl plank flooring in living area and hall. No carpet in house and has ceramic tile in wet areas. 2nd bedroom overly large. 2 inch blinds on windows. Open kitchen to dine area and has utility room. Sprinklers, garage opener, fenced yard. Close to park. NWISD. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. Cats okay, small dogs. 2 pets max. TAR app. App fee is $45 per person. 1 year or longer lease.

Tenants moving this weekend so no showings until Mon. May need touch up paint, etc.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2530230)