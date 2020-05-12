All apartments in Roanoke
329 Oxford Ct.
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:47 AM

329 Oxford Ct.

329 Oxford Court · No Longer Available
Location

329 Oxford Court, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
329 Oxford Ct. Available 04/05/19 Beautiful Home in Roanoke- No showings until 4-2. - Corner lot home with updated inside paint and vinyl plank flooring in living area and hall. No carpet in house and has ceramic tile in wet areas. 2nd bedroom overly large. 2 inch blinds on windows. Open kitchen to dine area and has utility room. Sprinklers, garage opener, fenced yard. Close to park. NWISD. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. Cats okay, small dogs. 2 pets max. TAR app. App fee is $45 per person. 1 year or longer lease.
Tenants moving this weekend so no showings until Mon. May need touch up paint, etc.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2530230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

