Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
325 Oxford Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

325 Oxford Ct

325 Oxford Court · No Longer Available
Location

325 Oxford Court, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd8aa7f010 ----
Adorable home located on a cul-de-sac and park very close by. Large living area with fireplace, ceramic tile entry, wood blinds, large eat in kitchen with many cabinets and lots of counter top room. You will love the hallway lined with bookshelves and great sized bedrooms!To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Oxford Ct have any available units?
325 Oxford Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 325 Oxford Ct have?
Some of 325 Oxford Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Oxford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
325 Oxford Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Oxford Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Oxford Ct is pet friendly.
Does 325 Oxford Ct offer parking?
No, 325 Oxford Ct does not offer parking.
Does 325 Oxford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Oxford Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Oxford Ct have a pool?
No, 325 Oxford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 325 Oxford Ct have accessible units?
No, 325 Oxford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Oxford Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Oxford Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Oxford Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 325 Oxford Ct has units with air conditioning.

