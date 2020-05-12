All apartments in Roanoke
321 Foreston Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

321 Foreston Drive

321 Foreston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

321 Foreston Drive, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Conveniently located to shopping, Roanoke dining, recreation, DFW Airport & highly rated Northwest ISD schools. This move-in ready 3 BR, 2 bath rental is within walking distance of 2 playgrounds, splash pad, basketball court, jogging trails & much more. Recent updates include: quartz countertops, marble backsplash & sink in kitchen; Carrier 16 Seer HVAC & Nest thermostat. Low maintenance stained concrete floors in high traffic areas. Decorative cast stone wood burning fireplace in living room. Master bath features dual sinks, separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Mature trees. Available for immediate occupancy. 1 small dog allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Foreston Drive have any available units?
321 Foreston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 321 Foreston Drive have?
Some of 321 Foreston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Foreston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
321 Foreston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Foreston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Foreston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 321 Foreston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 321 Foreston Drive offers parking.
Does 321 Foreston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Foreston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Foreston Drive have a pool?
No, 321 Foreston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 321 Foreston Drive have accessible units?
No, 321 Foreston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Foreston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Foreston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Foreston Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 321 Foreston Drive has units with air conditioning.

