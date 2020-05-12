321 Foreston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage

Conveniently located to shopping, Roanoke dining, recreation, DFW Airport & highly rated Northwest ISD schools. This move-in ready 3 BR, 2 bath rental is within walking distance of 2 playgrounds, splash pad, basketball court, jogging trails & much more. Recent updates include: quartz countertops, marble backsplash & sink in kitchen; Carrier 16 Seer HVAC & Nest thermostat. Low maintenance stained concrete floors in high traffic areas. Decorative cast stone wood burning fireplace in living room. Master bath features dual sinks, separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Mature trees. Available for immediate occupancy. 1 small dog allowed.