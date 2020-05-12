1837 Halifax Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool media room

Beautiful, Executive home in Exclusive Gated Community. Trophy Club Schools with lower Roanoke City Taxes! True hand-scraped hardwood floors greet you as you enter this beautiful, like-new home. Open concept living. Spacious and well-appointed cook's kitchen complete with large island, granite and SS appliances. Game room and media room are perfect for entertaining family and friends. Luxurious first-floor master suite with garden tub and huge walk-in closet. Storage galore. Outdoor space is perfect for relaxing and entertaining with no maintenance! Landlord takes care of yard maintenance. Community amenities include pool, park and walking trail.

* Home can be partially furnished if tenant desires