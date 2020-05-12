All apartments in Roanoke
1837 Halifax Street
1837 Halifax Street

1837 Halifax Street · No Longer Available
Location

1837 Halifax Street, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
Beautiful, Executive home in Exclusive Gated Community. Trophy Club Schools with lower Roanoke City Taxes! True hand-scraped hardwood floors greet you as you enter this beautiful, like-new home. Open concept living. Spacious and well-appointed cook's kitchen complete with large island, granite and SS appliances. Game room and media room are perfect for entertaining family and friends. Luxurious first-floor master suite with garden tub and huge walk-in closet. Storage galore. Outdoor space is perfect for relaxing and entertaining with no maintenance! Landlord takes care of yard maintenance. Community amenities include pool, park and walking trail.
* Home can be partially furnished if tenant desires

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 Halifax Street have any available units?
1837 Halifax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1837 Halifax Street have?
Some of 1837 Halifax Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 Halifax Street currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Halifax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Halifax Street pet-friendly?
No, 1837 Halifax Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1837 Halifax Street offer parking?
No, 1837 Halifax Street does not offer parking.
Does 1837 Halifax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 Halifax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Halifax Street have a pool?
Yes, 1837 Halifax Street has a pool.
Does 1837 Halifax Street have accessible units?
No, 1837 Halifax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Halifax Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 Halifax Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 Halifax Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1837 Halifax Street does not have units with air conditioning.

