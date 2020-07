Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home within walking distance to Medlin and Byron Nelson. This home has an open floor plan with split bedrooms. Large living area with wood burning fireplace and a seperate dining area. Kitchen has great breakfast area with windows that look out into backyard and breakfast bar. Extended master bedroom with large walk in closet has a master bathroom with separate tub, shower and dual sinks. Neighborhood park just a walk away! Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer