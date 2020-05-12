All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like 14305 Tupper Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
14305 Tupper Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

14305 Tupper Trail

14305 Tupper Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14305 Tupper Trl, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous, just a few months old and SINGLE STORY! Enjoy rolling hills and beautiful water views in this Roanoke area neighborhood of Seventeen Lakes. Lovely finishes show off this open floorplan with kitchen island, white cabinets and pantry. Layout features dedicated front living or office, four bedrooms with master suite split. Covered patio and nice sized lawn round out this barely-lived-in home that shows like a model! REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! LAWN CARE PROVIDED! Easy access to highways 114, 377 and 35W. Enjoy Old Town Roanoke with popular restaurants, shops and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14305 Tupper Trail have any available units?
14305 Tupper Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 14305 Tupper Trail have?
Some of 14305 Tupper Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14305 Tupper Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14305 Tupper Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14305 Tupper Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14305 Tupper Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 14305 Tupper Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14305 Tupper Trail offers parking.
Does 14305 Tupper Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14305 Tupper Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14305 Tupper Trail have a pool?
No, 14305 Tupper Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14305 Tupper Trail have accessible units?
No, 14305 Tupper Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14305 Tupper Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14305 Tupper Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 14305 Tupper Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 14305 Tupper Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy
Roanoke, TX 76262
Watermark
150 Parish Ln
Roanoke, TX 76262

Similar Pages

Roanoke 1 BedroomsRoanoke 2 Bedrooms
Roanoke Apartments with BalconyRoanoke Apartments with Parking
Roanoke Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District