14305 Tupper Trail

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, just a few months old and SINGLE STORY! Enjoy rolling hills and beautiful water views in this Roanoke area neighborhood of Seventeen Lakes. Lovely finishes show off this open floorplan with kitchen island, white cabinets and pantry. Layout features dedicated front living or office, four bedrooms with master suite split. Covered patio and nice sized lawn round out this barely-lived-in home that shows like a model! REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! LAWN CARE PROVIDED! Easy access to highways 114, 377 and 35W. Enjoy Old Town Roanoke with popular restaurants, shops and entertainment.