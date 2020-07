Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is the perfect space with all the right upgrades. Vinyl plank in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. Split level with the master bedroom downstairs, master comes with a large walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. The kitchen is an open concept looking over one of the two living room spaces. Kitchen comes with Granite counter tops, stainless and black appliances and 42' cabinetry. Home is ready for move in immediately.