Home
/
Roanoke, TX
/
1412 Pine Ridge Road
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:45 PM

1412 Pine Ridge Road

1412 Pine Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Pine Ridge Road, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious corner lot home, with open concept, is a must see! Beautiful wood flooring through the 2 living rooms, with ceramic tile in the kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Gorgeous clean white staircase, cozy wood burning fireplace, large windows that bring in bright natural light and an incredible backyard perfect for entertaining your family and friends. Relax in the master suite, located on the second floor, featuring dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Lots of counter space in the kitchen off the breakfast room, offering black appliances and pantry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Pine Ridge Road have any available units?
1412 Pine Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1412 Pine Ridge Road have?
Some of 1412 Pine Ridge Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Pine Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Pine Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Pine Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Pine Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1412 Pine Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 1412 Pine Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Pine Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Pine Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Pine Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1412 Pine Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Pine Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1412 Pine Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Pine Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Pine Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Pine Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Pine Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

