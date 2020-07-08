1412 Pine Ridge Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious corner lot home, with open concept, is a must see! Beautiful wood flooring through the 2 living rooms, with ceramic tile in the kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Gorgeous clean white staircase, cozy wood burning fireplace, large windows that bring in bright natural light and an incredible backyard perfect for entertaining your family and friends. Relax in the master suite, located on the second floor, featuring dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Lots of counter space in the kitchen off the breakfast room, offering black appliances and pantry.