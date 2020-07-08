All apartments in Roanoke
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1398 Caspian Drive

1398 Caspian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1398 Caspian Drive, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BYRON NELSON HIGH SCHOOL * 2 story ceiling in entry & family room * Stainless steel appliances with 5 burner cooktop * Wood type flooring in entry, walkway & family room * C-tile in kitchen, eating area, utility room & all baths * 2nd living could be formal dining, formal living or study * Large island, tile back splash in kitchen and granite counter-tops * Across the street from elementary school *
*ANYONE OVER 18 YRS OLD MUST FILL OUT AN APPLICATION*INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW APPLY CAN BE FOUND IN DOCUMENT STORAGE*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1398 Caspian Drive have any available units?
1398 Caspian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1398 Caspian Drive have?
Some of 1398 Caspian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1398 Caspian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1398 Caspian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1398 Caspian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1398 Caspian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1398 Caspian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1398 Caspian Drive offers parking.
Does 1398 Caspian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1398 Caspian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1398 Caspian Drive have a pool?
No, 1398 Caspian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1398 Caspian Drive have accessible units?
No, 1398 Caspian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1398 Caspian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1398 Caspian Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1398 Caspian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1398 Caspian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

