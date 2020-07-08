Beautiful home with lots of custom details throughout! Rent will include Vivint security system and app and HVAC servicing. Located in Northwest ISD and the elementary school is walking distance from the house! Master down and the rest of the rooms up with gameroom and 5th bedroom is currently being used as a media room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1379 Sandhurst Drive have any available units?
1379 Sandhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1379 Sandhurst Drive have?
Some of 1379 Sandhurst Drive's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1379 Sandhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1379 Sandhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.