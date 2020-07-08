All apartments in Roanoke
1379 Sandhurst Drive

1379 Sandhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1379 Sandhurst Drive, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
media room
microwave
Beautiful home with lots of custom details throughout! Rent will include Vivint security system and app and HVAC servicing. Located in Northwest ISD and the elementary school is walking distance from the house! Master down and the rest of the rooms up with gameroom and 5th bedroom is currently being used as a media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1379 Sandhurst Drive have any available units?
1379 Sandhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1379 Sandhurst Drive have?
Some of 1379 Sandhurst Drive's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1379 Sandhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1379 Sandhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1379 Sandhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1379 Sandhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1379 Sandhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1379 Sandhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 1379 Sandhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1379 Sandhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1379 Sandhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 1379 Sandhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1379 Sandhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1379 Sandhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1379 Sandhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1379 Sandhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1379 Sandhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1379 Sandhurst Drive has units with air conditioning.

