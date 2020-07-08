1379 Sandhurst Drive

Amenities

garage air conditioning fireplace game room media room microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful home with lots of custom details throughout! Rent will include Vivint security system and app and HVAC servicing. Located in Northwest ISD and the elementary school is walking distance from the house! Master down and the rest of the rooms up with gameroom and 5th bedroom is currently being used as a media room.