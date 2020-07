Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated volleyball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage volleyball court

Updated single story 3 bedroom home with private back yard. Includes tile - wood flooring, ceramic tile in bathrooms, gorgeous updated kitchen with quartz counters. New interior & exterior paint, carpet in bedrooms, updated master bathroom shower & bathrooms. Located within walking distance to Hawaiian Falls and an awesome city park with volleyball courts and a skate park! Easy access to shopping, dining and downtown Roanoke. This home is move in ready and won't last long.