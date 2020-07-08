All apartments in Roanoke
Last updated July 28 2019 at 6:32 PM

1064 Highpoint Way

1064 Highpoint Way · No Longer Available
Location

1064 Highpoint Way, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Priced below market for immediate move in! Elegant, spacious, clean and almost brand new home in Roanoke's Fairway Ranch. Close to shopping, entertainment and major freeways, this beautiful home is ready for you to move in! Everything you'd expect from new construction. Open floor plan, with game room and media room upstairs for entertaining guests or just the family. This home boasts stunning finish out, white kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Built by Darling Homes in 2016 this home is very gently lived in and feels like brand new. You'll love living in Fairway Ranch! Long term lease available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Highpoint Way have any available units?
1064 Highpoint Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1064 Highpoint Way have?
Some of 1064 Highpoint Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Highpoint Way currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Highpoint Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Highpoint Way pet-friendly?
No, 1064 Highpoint Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1064 Highpoint Way offer parking?
Yes, 1064 Highpoint Way offers parking.
Does 1064 Highpoint Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Highpoint Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Highpoint Way have a pool?
No, 1064 Highpoint Way does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Highpoint Way have accessible units?
No, 1064 Highpoint Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Highpoint Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 Highpoint Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 Highpoint Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1064 Highpoint Way does not have units with air conditioning.

