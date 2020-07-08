1064 Highpoint Way

Amenities

Priced below market for immediate move in! Elegant, spacious, clean and almost brand new home in Roanoke's Fairway Ranch. Close to shopping, entertainment and major freeways, this beautiful home is ready for you to move in! Everything you'd expect from new construction. Open floor plan, with game room and media room upstairs for entertaining guests or just the family. This home boasts stunning finish out, white kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Built by Darling Homes in 2016 this home is very gently lived in and feels like brand new. You'll love living in Fairway Ranch! Long term lease available!