Last updated March 6 2020 at 9:22 PM

1007 Highpoint Way

1007 Highpoint Way · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Highpoint Way, Roanoke, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
For lease with the right to purchase. This gorgeous 5 bdrm 4.5 bath is loaded with upgrades, nearly brand new and sits on premium lot with spectacular sunsets and distant nightlights of Texas Motor Speedway! Open floor plan with beautiful 52 in. glass lit kitchen cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite Counters, hand-scraped hardwood floors. Master suite, 2 secondary bedrooms with full baths plus a home office on main floor. 2nd living area or game room, media room and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Community offers pool, trails, parks & private lake-pond. Adjacent to Cox Elementary. Conveniently located near New Charles Schwab Complex, Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, Sabre, I-35, 114, 170 and 377.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Highpoint Way have any available units?
1007 Highpoint Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, TX.
What amenities does 1007 Highpoint Way have?
Some of 1007 Highpoint Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Highpoint Way currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Highpoint Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Highpoint Way pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Highpoint Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1007 Highpoint Way offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Highpoint Way offers parking.
Does 1007 Highpoint Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Highpoint Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Highpoint Way have a pool?
Yes, 1007 Highpoint Way has a pool.
Does 1007 Highpoint Way have accessible units?
No, 1007 Highpoint Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Highpoint Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Highpoint Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Highpoint Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Highpoint Way does not have units with air conditioning.

