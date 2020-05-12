1007 Highpoint Way

Amenities

For lease with the right to purchase. This gorgeous 5 bdrm 4.5 bath is loaded with upgrades, nearly brand new and sits on premium lot with spectacular sunsets and distant nightlights of Texas Motor Speedway! Open floor plan with beautiful 52 in. glass lit kitchen cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite Counters, hand-scraped hardwood floors. Master suite, 2 secondary bedrooms with full baths plus a home office on main floor. 2nd living area or game room, media room and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Community offers pool, trails, parks & private lake-pond. Adjacent to Cox Elementary. Conveniently located near New Charles Schwab Complex, Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, Sabre, I-35, 114, 170 and 377.