All apartments in Richland Hills
Find more places like 7625 Evergreen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland Hills, TX
/
7625 Evergreen Road
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

7625 Evergreen Road

7625 Evergreen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richland Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7625 Evergreen Road, Richland Hills, TX 76118

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath home is waiting for you. Come and see what you have been missing. Low inventory may cause this one to go fast so schedule a showing today. In Birdville ISD and on the bus route. Tenant and Tenant Agent to verify schools. One covered parking space and a fenced yard compliment the updated property. Carpet will be removed and floor put in and will have a fresh coat of paint throughout. Don't miss this one! Pets accepted with $100 pet fee total and $25 each per month per pet. 2 pet limit. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7625 Evergreen Road have any available units?
7625 Evergreen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 7625 Evergreen Road have?
Some of 7625 Evergreen Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7625 Evergreen Road currently offering any rent specials?
7625 Evergreen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7625 Evergreen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7625 Evergreen Road is pet friendly.
Does 7625 Evergreen Road offer parking?
Yes, 7625 Evergreen Road offers parking.
Does 7625 Evergreen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7625 Evergreen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7625 Evergreen Road have a pool?
No, 7625 Evergreen Road does not have a pool.
Does 7625 Evergreen Road have accessible units?
No, 7625 Evergreen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7625 Evergreen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7625 Evergreen Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7625 Evergreen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7625 Evergreen Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd
Richland Hills, TX 76118
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr
Richland Hills, TX 76118
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway
Richland Hills, TX 76118

Similar Pages

Richland Hills 1 BedroomsRichland Hills 2 Bedrooms
Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingRichland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Richland Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX
Saginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District