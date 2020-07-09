7625 Evergreen Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath home is waiting for you. Come and see what you have been missing. Low inventory may cause this one to go fast so schedule a showing today. In Birdville ISD and on the bus route. Tenant and Tenant Agent to verify schools. One covered parking space and a fenced yard compliment the updated property. Carpet will be removed and floor put in and will have a fresh coat of paint throughout. Don't miss this one! Pets accepted with $100 pet fee total and $25 each per month per pet. 2 pet limit. No aggressive breeds.