This wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath home is waiting for you. Come and see what you have been missing. Low inventory may cause this one to go fast so schedule a showing today. In Birdville ISD and on the bus route. Tenant and Tenant Agent to verify schools. One covered parking space and a fenced yard compliment the updated property. Carpet will be removed and floor put in and will have a fresh coat of paint throughout. Don't miss this one! Pets accepted with $100 pet fee total and $25 each per month per pet. 2 pet limit. No aggressive breeds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7625 Evergreen Road have any available units?
7625 Evergreen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 7625 Evergreen Road have?
Some of 7625 Evergreen Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7625 Evergreen Road currently offering any rent specials?
7625 Evergreen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7625 Evergreen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7625 Evergreen Road is pet friendly.
Does 7625 Evergreen Road offer parking?
Yes, 7625 Evergreen Road offers parking.
Does 7625 Evergreen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7625 Evergreen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7625 Evergreen Road have a pool?
No, 7625 Evergreen Road does not have a pool.
Does 7625 Evergreen Road have accessible units?
No, 7625 Evergreen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7625 Evergreen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7625 Evergreen Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7625 Evergreen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7625 Evergreen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
