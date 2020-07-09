All apartments in Richland Hills
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:50 PM

6905 Pecan Park Drive

6905 Pecan Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6905 Pecan Park Drive, Richland Hills, TX 76118
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Adorable Cottage Style home! Lovely drive up, oversized backyard with a cover patio perfect for entertaining! Master suite features garden tub, and plethora of closet space. HUGE family room with a brick fireplace, EXTRA Game Room-2nd Living Room perfect for entertaining!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6905 Pecan Park Drive have any available units?
6905 Pecan Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland Hills, TX.
What amenities does 6905 Pecan Park Drive have?
Some of 6905 Pecan Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6905 Pecan Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Pecan Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Pecan Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6905 Pecan Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6905 Pecan Park Drive offer parking?
No, 6905 Pecan Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6905 Pecan Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Pecan Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Pecan Park Drive have a pool?
No, 6905 Pecan Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6905 Pecan Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6905 Pecan Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Pecan Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6905 Pecan Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6905 Pecan Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6905 Pecan Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

